MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reports two new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, and one new case in Hickman County.
The health department says it was notified Monday that a 34-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man in McCracken County have tested positive for the virus. In Hickman County, a 62-year-old man tested positive on May 2, the health department says.
The new positive test results bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in McCracken County to 66, and the total number of cases in Hickman County to five.
In McCracken County, the health department says 26 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, and two people have died.
Regarding the other counties it serves, the Purchase District Health Department says Ballard County has had eight COVID-19 cases, Carlisle County has had two and Fulton County has had one. One person in Ballard County has recovered.
In Carlisle County, one person has died.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: