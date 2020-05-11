JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Multiple southern Illinois health departments announced new coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon.
The Jackson County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing the county's total to 168 lab-confirmed positive test results. The new case is a man in his 30s who is now in isolation. The cases include 10 coronavirus-related deaths. Sixteen more people have been released from isolation in Jackson County, the health department said. That means, as of Monday, 102 Jackson County residents have recovered.
In Williamson County, two new cases were confirmed Monday. The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said those cases include a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s. Including the new cases, Williamson County has seen 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The health department says 31 of those cases have since recovered. In Franklin County, where the case total remains at 10, eight people have recovered, the health department said.
The Egyptian Health Department announced Saline County's sixth COVID-19 case Monday — a man in his 60s who is in isolation in his home. The health department said the man is doing well.
The Southern Seven Health Department announced new cases in two of the counties it serves. The health department reported one new case in Alexander County — a woman in her 50s — and three new cases in Union County — a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s and a preteen girl. The new cases bring Alexander County's total to six cases, and Union County's total to 62.
In Alexander County, three people have recovered. In Union County
Among the other counties in the Southern Seven region, the health department reports case totals of:
— One in Hardin County (the person has recovered).
— Four in Johnson County (all four have recovered).
— Six in Massac County (three have recovered).
— One in Pope County.
— Twenty-seven in Pulaski County (18 have recovered).
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
To see a list of cases across the Local 6 area, click here.