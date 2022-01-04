VIENNA, IL — The Illinois Department for Public Health will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Vienna High School in the coming days and weeks.
Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says three clinics scheduled by IDPH will each be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first clinic is set for Thursday, Jan. 6, the second will be held Jan. 21 and the third will be held on Feb. 18.
The walk-in clinics will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Vaccines for kids as young as 5 will also be available. A parent or guardian must be present for minors to get vaccinated.
To attend the clinic, enter the school's new gym lobby and go through door U at the gym's concession stand area.
Vienna High School is at 601 North 1st St. in Vienna, Illinois.