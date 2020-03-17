PADUCAH — The Posh Home + Garden Show in Paducah was postponed due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus. But organizers say new dates have been chosen for the event.
The Home + Garden show was set to run from March 20-21. But the event was postponed in keeping with recommendations against large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers say the event is now scheduled for May 15-16. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paducah expo center. The new dates are outside of the current eight-week moratorium on gatherings that most experts are using.
However, organizers say the new event dates are subject to change if the recommendations from public health experts change.