MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has new tools to help you in an emergency situation. It's called an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Michelle Wilson, the Baptist Health family nurse practitioner for Paducah City Schools, said they have several around their campuses.
"Those are five of 11 we have at city schools. That gives early access to defibrillate in a cardiac arrest situation," said Wilson.
Dr. Brett Becthel with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, worked to get the 10 new AEDs to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. He's excited to see them go into use.
"I think that we'll see there will be a life saved by this project and donation from Mercy Health Foundation, so that we'll probably have a life saved within the couple months to a year, and it'll pay dividends," said Becthel.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said one of the defibrillators will be available in a car at all times, and having them available means they can serve anyone around the county.
"I believe that we'll be able to literally have one of these AEDs out in the county 24/7, 365. So anytime that there's an event that it's believed that is cardiac related, or possibly a code, or someone not breathing with no pulse, that deputy will be made aware," said Carter. "And, if at all possible, they're going to respond to that emergency and with them being mobile. There's a great likelihood that they're going to be first on scene."
Carter and Bechtel each said they believe this will streamline response times and save lives. Carter said some of sheriff's department staff are already trained to use the AEDs. Staff members who still need to learn will be trained by Mercy EMS on how to properly operate the defibrillators.