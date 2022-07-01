CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — According to a detailed release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office, a couple has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong.
Wilfong was reported missing on May 25, 2022 by her mother. Police say they determined the following timeline of events after conducting a thorough investigation:
May 19-20
Deputies say Wilfong contacted Teresa Baumgartner to request a ride from Fredricktown, MO to Cape Girardeau County, MO.
Baumgartner is the romantic partner of Wilfong's uncle, Lawrence Schanda. Baumgartner and Schanda reportedly live together in Millersville, Missouri. According to police, Baumgartner and Schanda drove to Fredricktown to pick Wilfong up and took her back to their house.
Deputies say they were able to retrieve limited surveillance video from camera systems installed in at a home near Baumgartner and Schanda's house. They say the footage shows Wilfong and Schanda, who was driving, entering a truck during the overnight hours of May 19.
Schanda and Wilfong are seen on the surveillance video returning to the residence at 1:09 a.m. on May 20. According to deputies, that is the last time Wilfong is seen alive.
Deputies say when they questioned her, Baumgartner told them they spent the evening of May 19 sitting around a bonfire, drinking and talking. She said at some point in the evening, Wilfong asked for a ride back to Fredricktown, but they refused. Deputies say Baumgarner told them she thought Wilfong left their house while they were sleeping, between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. They never reported her missing.
May 23-24
Deputies say a confidential witness, who they refer to as CW-2, told them Baumgartner and Schanda were present on his property on May 23. According to the witness, Baumgartner and Schanda were planning on purchasing the property from him.
Deputies say CW-2 reported Baumgartner and Schanda spent a significant amount of time near the barn area of the property on May 23. The witness said the next day, he noticed Baumgartner's truck backed up to the barn. The witness told deputies he saw Schanda profusely sweating and shirtless with mud caked onto his boots.
According to CW-2, Schanda handed him an envelope containing $20,000, saying it was a down-payment for the purchase of the property. CW-2 told deputies, when questioned about his activities, Schanda said he had been cleaning out the barn.
During the investigation, deputies say they found evidence that Baumgartner rented an auger from a local business on May 24.
June 2
Deputies say that a different confidential witness, who they refer to as CW, reportedly spoke with Baumgartner on or around June 2.
CW said Baumgartner told them Wilfong was missing, and the last place she was seen was on her and Schanda's property. According to deputies, Baumgartner told CW that Wilfong and Schanda had an intense altercation on the night Wilfong disappeared, with Schanda beating Wilfong badly.
According to deputies, Baumgartner never offered this information to them, despite them speaking with her on multiple occasions regarding the disappearance of Wilfong.
June 8
Deputies say they interviewed Schanda on June 8, and he admitted to having a verbal argument with Wilfong before she disappeared. He reportedly said the argument was about him believing Wilfong was providing police information implicating him in illegal drug activities.
June 15
Deputies executed a search warrant at the Baumgartner/Schanda house. They say they noticed that carpet and carpet padding had been removed from the living room and hallway.
June 17
CW-2, the man who owned the residence Baumgartner and Schanda were thinking of buying, told deputies that he met with both of them on June 17 to try and figure out what happened to Wilfong and where she might be. CW-2 told deputies that Baumgartner admitted Schanda killed Wilfong inside their home, and that her body could be found on CW-2's property.
June 18
Deputies traveled to the barn location on CW-2's property, where he saw Baumgartner and Schanda doing work on May 23 and 24. Deputies say when they arrived, they could tell that the ground had been disturbed.
They say they noticed shovels, a sleeveless man's shirt, a piece of carpet, an auger they say was rented from a local business on May 24, and other items inside of the barn.
They excavated the barn area and found Wilfong's body, buried with several knives, a pair of black men's boots, another piece of carpet, and other items.
After they found Wilfong's remains, they performed a second search at the Wilfong/Baumgartner house, where they found more knives and carpeting that matched the items buried with Wilfong.
June 20
Deputies say an autopsy performed on Wilfong's body found that she had been stabbed many times and her death was ruled a homicide.
July 1
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting filed charges on Schanda and Baumgartner, including murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation. Honorable Frank E. Miller issued warrants for their arrest and their bond is set at $5 million, cash only.