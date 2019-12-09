PADUCAH— We are learning more about the driver involved in the truck crash that damaged a building on the campus of WKCTC Saturday evening.

Paducah Police say 58-year-old Don Anderson of Mayfield, Ky, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado west on Alben Barkley Drive when he spilled his drink.

He said his pick-up truck crossed the eastbound lanes, jumped the curb and hit the windows on the north side of the Emerging Technology Center building on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Police say there were three passengers in the truck at the time of the crash: 60-year-old Kenneth Cox, 70-year-old Gary Smith and 52-year-old Debbie Smith, all of Mayfield, Ky.

Anderson and all the passengers were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment.