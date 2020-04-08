TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Trigg County Coroner's Office has released more information about two children who were killed in a house fire in Cadiz after an autopsy was performed Wednesday.
On Wednesday, state police said 30-year-old Keyona Bingham was arrested after the fire that claimed the lives of her two children. Investigators have accused Bingham of leaving the children alone in the home at the time of the fire, which happened at a house on Jefferson Street Tuesday afternoon.
The children were examined Wednesday by the Trigg County Coroner's Office and the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, a news release from the coroner's office says.
The release says the examination found that both children — 3-year-old Kamari Harris and 7-month-old Ky’nylee Harris — died as a result of inhalation of smoke and other products of combustion.
Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Fire Marshal's Office are continuing to investigate the incident, including what started the fire.