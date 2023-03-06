PADUCAH — People are expressing concerns, questions and anger in a local neighborhood after a developer cleared a wooded area in Paducah. On top of that, Friday's severe weather delivered unexpected fallout for folks who live close to the new residential development. They expressed their frustrations and concerns to the Paducah Planning Commission Monday night.
The area in question is just off of Pines Road, sitting behind River Oaks Boulevard. There used to be a forest there, but the developer Woodland Properties on the Pines LLC, has cleared it. City Engineer Rick Murphy says the developer wasn't within its bounds to clear as many trees as it did. Despite that, the commission still approved the preliminary plan for the development, with some conditions. However, nearby homeowners still have plenty of concerns.
Jonathan Perkins, whose family lives next to the new development, says clearing the tree line is leading to a plethora of issues.
"It has increased the runoff. I understand that the construction traffic, if you will, the clearing has disturbed a lot of the roots, and created some berms and some ruts and stuff like that, that has redirected water," Perkins said. "I understand that. But that's something that should've been addressed with an erosion sediment control plan."
City Engineer Rick Murphy explained why the developer shouldn't have cleared as much space as it did.
"Was the development executed in a sequence, by ordinance? Absolutely not," Murphy said. "One of the things they were not aware of as the developer is that if you disturb, and I'm using this as an education process for this board and everybody who's watching this right now. It is illegal. It is illegal, federally illegal, to remove or denude one acre of ground without proper erosion control measures in place."
Several nearby homeowners explained that the trees that have been left behind near the property line, between River Oaks Boulevard properties and the development, are either at risk or have already fallen onto their properties. Since the forest has been cleared, the trees could be exposed to more straight-line winds and could fall.
"With the storms this past week, two different neighbors had trees fall in their yard and hit their house or garage or something," River Oaks Boulevard resident Chad Gilham said.
Ultimately, the developer won't see any penalties. However, they will be required to work closely with the city's engineering office going forward to ensure they're following the proper steps.
Woodland Properties on the Pines LLC did not show up to Monday's planning commission meeting and instead had its engineers, Siteworx Survey & Design LLC, answer questions about the development. Paducah's Planning Commission will have its next meeting on April 3.