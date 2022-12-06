PADUCAH — "Paducah Wall to Wall: Portraits of our Past" is a culmination of the nearly two-decades of work displayed on Paducah's flood-wall murals.
The new edition of the book will be debuted at With Love, From Kentucky in downtown Paducah from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Mayor George Bray set to give remarks at 5:15 p.m.
Wall to Wall committee member Ro Morse will speak at the event, she announced in a Tuesday release, explaining that the committee has rushed to get it finished by Christmas. "Since the newest panels of the Dafford Murals were finished this summer, we have rushed to get photos of each new panel into this new edition of the book," Morse said.
Shop owner Karen Harris said visitors are drawn to Paducah's murals, whether they're local families, visitors arriving by riverboat, or travelers from the interstate. "From our shop windows, we watch people strolling along the murals, learning about them and enjoying them, every single day," Harris commented.
According to the release, the book's sale helps support the Wall to Wall Committee.
Free coffee and cookies will be served at the reception and packages including the book, a Wall to Wall tote bag, and a Wall to Wall t-shirt will be sold for a discounted price of $45. The books will cost $10.95 each, the release explains.