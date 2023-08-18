MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— "Empowering young girls", that's the goal behind a new program coming to a local school district. Marshall County Schools is getting 450 thousand dollars in the stronger connections grant from the state that will help fund the program "Live Big Community".
That money will also go to other student and community connections, like more counselor positions Mental health resources, and overall wellness programs.
The program is meant to help girls tackle challenges they face in adolescence like body image, eating disorders, and confidence. Live Big Community focuses on adolescent girls and the unique challenges they face.
"Whether girls are natural leaders or maybe they don't have the self-confidence. They're all having the same issue," said Reid.
Live Big's website highlights them. And numbers like 1 in 5 girls experienced sexual violence in 2021, are why district leaders like Jackie Reid are bringing in Marshall.
"If we can get them to talk about those things, give them strategies, tools on how to enhance their leadership skills or their self-confidence, then overall that's going to be so important for their social health and wellbeing," said Reid.
After a 2-day trial last spring... Reid says she's excited for what's to come. "The girls did things from having small group discussions to they did some reflection where they went outside and did some yoga and some mindfulness stratigies," she said.
Reid expects short- and long-term benefits for their students. "If I had had this course or this program, just to kind of tell me maybe there would have been times that yea, I would have you know gone out for that job interview," said Reid.
Marshall County is still working on a few minor details with the program. Like how sign-ups will work, which age groups will be a part of it, and in what schools they'll work. They also might open up to boys.
Training begins for the program next week. The CEO of Live Big will be hosting it.