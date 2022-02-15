The Local 6 area is taking a step further into the world of competitive gaming.
In January, Brett Payne, founder of Contender Esports, announced two new Esports centers will come to the region. One in Cape Girardeau, and the other in Paducah.
Payne made the announcement on Jan. 27 during Codefi’s Fireside Chat in Cape Girardeau. He added that both facilities are expected to open by the end of the year.
Contender Esports Centers strive to provide a fun environment where friends can get together and play video games. The facility will also offer tournaments and competition.
More information is expected to be provided during an April 14 event at Sprocket in Paducah.