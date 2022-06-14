JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — People in Mount Vernon, Illinois, will soon be able to enjoy a new fitness court at Lincoln Park.
The National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court is a trademarked seven-station, open-air wellness center. It allows users to get a full workout by leveraging their own body weight.
There are over a hundred fitness courts across the country, and that number is growing. Each fitness court is meant to be enjoyed by adults of all ages and fitness levels. Users can download the free Fitness Court App on iOS and Android devices for help navigating the court.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Mayor John Lewis said that the court will "Provide an opportunity for everyone to have a unique workout experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for our community.” Lewis remarked that many residents suggested more recreation opportunities be made available in the city during listening sessions. According to Lewis, the fitness court enables the city to do just that.
The fitness court was was funded by a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign, a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, and matching funding from the city.
Residents can attend the opening day launch event on 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 15 where they can expect to learn more about the court, upcoming community wellness events and programming.
The city of Mount Vernon is currently seeking ambassadors to raise awareness and educate the community about the fitness court. If you would like to become an ambassador, you can contact Kendra Donoho at 618-242-6802 or Angela Schrum at 618-242-3151.