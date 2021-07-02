PADUCAH — The Carson Center in downtown Paducah held a dedication and flag raising ceremony Friday.
The new flagpole and flag are part of a gift to the Carson Center in memory of Doug and Elizabeth Edwards from their family.
Paducah Mayor George Bray was the emcee at the ceremony. He said he has a close relationship with the Edwards family, and he was honored to be chosen to speak at the event.
"I remember growing up and being very close to Doug and Elizabeth, and of course as I mentioned Doug and Elizabeth's oldest son graduated high school with me. We were very good friends, so I'm very honored to have the opportunity to be emcee of the ceremony," Bray said.
Following Bray's introduction, the flag was raised and the National Anthem was sung.