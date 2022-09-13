CARTERVILLE, IL — Can you imagine going to school or work hungry- not because you forgot to grab something, but because you don't have the resources to eat 3 meals a day?
Unfortunately, that may be the reality for many people in the United States. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall of 2020, 38% of students in 2-year college reported experiencing food insecurity. That's why John A. Logan College in Carterville has created a new Food Locker, where they say students can find nutritious on-the-go snacks.
According to a Tuesday release from the JALC, the food is provided no questions asked, and staff members who helped organize the locker have received positive feedback from student's utilizing the service.
In a statement included in the release, Perkins Support Coordinator Cathrine Hoekstra said she loves seeing student's faces when they realize they can take what they need. Hoekstra said sometimes, students even open up a little bit about the hardships they're experiencing. She said it feels good to know students have a place to turn to, with people who care about them.
Child Care Resource and Referral Staff members Ashleigh Coty and Melissa Luttenbacher reportedly came up with the idea after attending the Food Securities Summit in Marion last September. Coty knew they needed to do something on campus after she heard about the need of food pantries in the area, she said. After being unable to secure a min-grant for the idea, the pair applied for a grant through the John A. Logan College Foundation and received seed money to open the locker.
“The JALC Foundation board was very excited about the grant application for the Snack Locker. The food insecurity issue many students face is concerning, and the Foundation is happy to play a small part in helping students overcome that challenge,” said Assistant Vice President for Advancement Staci Shafer.
Students are reportedly able to get food from the locker on weekends or evening too. If you would like to donate to the food locker, contact Cathrine Hoekstra at catherinehoekstra@jalc.edu.
If you are a student in need, contact any of the following individuals:
- Cathrine Hoekstra C 203 A, ext. 8075
- Francie Mohet C203B, Ext. 8041
- Donnie Winget C219B, ext. 8516
- Adrienne Barkley Giffin C214, ext. 8287
- Heather Chandler C201, ext. 8386
- Rachel Sveda-Webb C207, ext. 8275