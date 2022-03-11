Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam and Paducah. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...Snowfall expected to increase through the Friday evening rush hour... A band of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop across the southeast Missouri Delta region, including the Missouri Bootheel during the late afternoon hours and quickly spread northeast across extreme southern Illinois, west Kentucky and into parts of southwest Indiana. Some of the precipitation may begin as a mix of rain or sleet along the leading edge, before changing all to snow. Within an hour after the snowfall begins, expect the snow to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. Some untreated secondary roads may also see a coating of snow. With temperatures expected to dip at or below freezing by 6 pm, road surfaces may become slick with the snow. Snowfall rates of one quarter to one half inch of snow may occur over a one to two hour period during the peak of the snowfall. One to two inches of snow is not out of the question before the snow finally ends. Visibility in the snow will likely range between one and three miles for travelers during the rush hour. In heavier bands of snow, visibility may drop below one mile in a short period of time. If you must travel, please use extreme caution. The time period for greatest concern for travelers will be between 5 pm and 8 pm this evening. After that time, snowfall should begin to diminish from northwest to southeast across the area. Be watchful for wet surfaces overnight, as roads may remain slick with below freezing temperatures across the area. Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally along and east of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions for the evening commute and allow extra time to reach your destination. Visibilities may drop significantly on the road due to the snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 4 PM CST today through 1 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&