JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — Nearly 30 years after her remains were found in a state park in southern Illinois, investigators have identified the woman previously known only as “Ina Jane Doe.”
The woman's head was found by two girls on Jan. 27, 1993, along a wooded roadway within Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park in Ina, Illinois. On March 11, 2022, the Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services said they now know who the woman is.
Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee, was 25 years old when she disappeared in 1992. Investigators say her family last saw her at the family's Clarksville home on Christmas Eve of that year. She'd left to walk to a local grocery store, but she never returned home. Investigators say her husband reported her missing soon after, and multiple agencies searched for her for months. Eventually, the official missing person case was closed, but investigators say her family never stopped looking for her.
When the woman's head was found in the state park about a month after Lund's disappearance, investigators were unable to identify her. But, the original analysis indicated that she had long, reddish hair; a mole in her left ear and a form of skeletal asymmetry called torticollis that may have affected her appearance.
In January, the sheriff's office announced it was working with researchers to try to identify the woman. The researchers performed an anthropological re-analysis, forensic genealogy and DNA analysis, and a new forensic sketch was created to reflect how the woman may have looked based on that analysis.
In a news release, Redgrave Research Forensic Services shared how researchers used that information to identify Lund, decades after her death.
University of New Hampshire associate professor of anthropology Amy Michael, Ph.D., contacted the sheriff's office in February 2021, offering to reexamine the case using updated methods, the news release says. Michael worked with writer and researcher Laurah Norton on the case, and they found that the woman's appearance was not likely visibly asymmetrical, unlike what the previous research indicated. The new forensic sketch of the woman released in January, which was created by artist Carl Koppelman, was based upon their research.
While that research was being done, samples taken from the woman's remains were sent to Astrea Forensics laboratory in Santa Cruz, California, to create a DNA profile of the woman. That profile was sent to Redgrave Research Forensic Services in Massachusetts. Redgrave uploaded the DNA profile to GEDmatch last month, and the genealogy company's team had a possible match after just a few days. That information was sent to law enforcement, who contacted Lund's family.
One of Lund's siblings provided a DNA sample for comparison. On March 6, a one-to-one comparison confirmed that Ina Jane Doe was indeed Sudan Lund, the news release says.
"The collaborating investigators, scientists, and genealogists extend their deepest sympathies to Sue’s family and friends," the news release says.
Investigators ask anyone with information about what happened to Susan Lund or where she was between the date she was last seen and the discovery of her remains to call Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-244-8004 or email him at bwallace@jeffil.us.
For more information about the research that led to Lund's identification, visit redgraveresearch.com.