Concussions, or traumatic brain injuries, are the 8th most common injury in sports.
It's a common injury that needs to be taken seriously.
There are strict rules on what kids can and can't do after they have a concussion, but new guidelines are relaxing these rules, making it a little easier for kids to recover.
Angelo Neumann had four concussions by the time he way 9-years-old.
Angelo's dad, Mark Neumann, says his family is very careful with his son.
"At home, we just have to be extra cautious that he doesn't hit his head," Mark said.
Softball star Hali Jester had a concussion too. She didn't sit out to recover, then had a devastating second one.
"I don't like to sit out. I don't like to miss anything, and I didn't take care of myself," Jester said. "I didn't realize how serious this could be."
Doctor Mark Halstead says it's crucial to take concussions seriously.
"When athletes continue to play after their concussion and they don't come out immediately, those kids have much worse symptoms and it actually oftentimes doubles their recovery time," Halstead said.
Previous guidelines were said to completely rest the brain after a concussion.
"We had some people who said, 'that doesn't sound exactly right', because we've tried that with things in medicine before that doesn't usually get people better," Halstead said.
New guidelines have flipped that old thinking on its head. While kids don't go back to normal activity right away, light exercise like a 20 minute brisk walk as early as a day after an injury is beneficial.
"The research out there shows that when we start doing some light physical activity earlier on in the process, people recover quicker," Halstead said.
Previous guidelines suggested limiting electrons. But cutting off a kid's social network can lead to isolation, anxiety and depression.
The new rule? Electrons are OK.
"We don't want someone to be, you know, on restricted use of them, but also that there's no harm necessarily in using them."
Another change, kids shouldn't be kept out of school for a prolonged time, but limiting academic workload may be necessary.
"Being totally inactive is not good for our bodies either," Halstead said.
In a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, concussions ranked highest in boys' tackle football, followed by lacrosse. For girls, soccer ranked first followed by lacrosse.