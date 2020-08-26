CHICAGO, IL — The guidelines for restaurants and bars across Illinois have been revised so the businesses can operate safely and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The DCEO says based on a recent increase in cases, these latest guidelines will require everyone to wear a mask during any interaction with staff, food service workers, and other employees at bars and restaurants statewide.
Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when served, including when employees are taking your order, delivering food and beverages, and service tables. DCEO says this guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.
These new guidelines go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 26, and will require face coverings to be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings across the state.
You can find the full guidelines by clicking here.
“Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff.”
DCEO says the revised guidelines build on the statewide Restore Illinois guidelines as well as the tiered mitigation strategies that are implemented when a region sees consistent increased test positivity or hospitals admissions.
Before the revised guidelines, customers were required to wear a mask whenever at a business, except while eating or drinking at the table or bar. The new guidelines ensure that everyone is protected by a mask while seated, as well.
The DCEO also says bars and restaurants are currently open with capacity restrictions for social distancing purposes. Businesses can seat parties of 10 of less with tables 6-feet apart, and standing areas at no more than 25% capacity indoors.
DCEO has provided an updated industry toolkit on their website to help bars and restaurants with implementing new safety measures. The toolkit gives revised health guidelines materials, including new signage that may be displayed at restaurants and bars to encourage compliance.
The latest data on regional test positivity and hospitals can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
You can also see all of the total confirmed cases in the Local 6 area by clicking here.
More information about the Restore Illinois guidelines can be found by clicking here.
Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan is a phased, data-driven approach to reopening the state. Illinois is currently in Phase 4 of the reopening plan, with recent updates made to create 11 public health regions and allow Illinois to introduce additional mitigations to fight against a resurgence in our state.