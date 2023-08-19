MARION, IL — Marion, Illinois has a new historical marker in its town square to commemorate General John A. Logan's April 19, 1861, speech to rally support for the Union and prevent Williamson County from seceding altogether.
"It changed the history of the United States. That event happened right here. That's what I want them to remember, and I want them to understand that as a town, we remember," said Marion Mayor Michael Absher.
A ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the marker and revisit the reason for the marker itself.
It included a Presentation of the Colors by the Marion VFW Post 1301 Color Guard, a history of General Logan and those involved on the day of his speech, along with a piccolo medley played by Danielle Barter.
Mayor Absher said learning about General Logan's speech made him more than just a page in a textbook.
"These aren't old dead guys that were just warriors. These were people with very real emotions, and livelihoods, and reputations, and their lives themselves that they were laying on the line," said Absher.
One man who attended is a distant relative of Luke Sanders, who helped Logan rally support. He said looking back on events like the speech could help the country learn.
"We are divided now but probably not as much as we were divided then and we survived," said David Sanders.
As Marion moves forward, they just want to remember where they came from.
"We simply cannot afford to forget our history," said Absher.
For those who are passing through Marion's town square at night, the marker is also backlit, allowing drivers to see it even without daylight.