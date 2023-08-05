PADUCAH, KY — The Concord Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from the Paducah Olive Oil Company on North Friendship Road at approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday. August 5.
Due to thick smoke pouring out of the building, New Holt Road has been temporarily closed, with no information as to when it will reopen.
The building is located in the 2800 block of North Friendship Road.
In a Facebook post made by the fire department, they say witnesses reported smoke coming from the building, and that all occupants have evacuated the building.
As of around 10:40 a.m., the fire has dampened but is still ongoing. Firefighters are using saws to get into the building.
The Lone Oak Fire Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are both on the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.