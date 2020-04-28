PADUCAH - There is a new treatment protocol to help those who are fighting against COVID-19, it's called convalescent plasma.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital joined the Food and Drug Administration's Expanded Access Program (EAP) to begin offering this treatment.
Convalescence means the gradual recovery of health – in this case, someone who has recovered from the virus. Convalescent plasma is collected from those who have recovered from the virus and it’s then administered to patients with COVID-19 who are at a life threatening stage of the disease.
Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health Lourdes, Dr. Jenny Franke, says it could take up to several months or years before we see a vaccine on COVID-19. “At this point in time, we have no proven treatment of the disease, we have no effective vaccine but if we take what we've learned from these other viruses, say convalescent plasma and folks in that setting then perhaps it's going to help folks fight COVID-19.” Dr. Franke said.
Before donated blood can be used, it is tested for safety. Then it goes through a process to separate the blood cells so that all that is left is the plasma with the antibodies. A single plasma donation has the potential to help up to four patients with COVID-19.
You can qualify to donate if you have had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 28 days or more. You can donate blood through the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.