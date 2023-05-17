MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Five new apartment complexes are in the process of being built in McCracken County. That will add more options for housing, but the question is: Are they affordable?
The need for housing in McCracken County is great, but that need is also for affordable housing – which means housing that requires no more than 30% of a household’s income.
McCracken County Planning Director Greg Cannon says the new complexes are bringing around 400 housing units.
"Developers are telling me they're selling them as fast as they can build them. They're renting them before they can finish construction, so evidently there's clearly a need," said Cannon.
The rent of those apartments remains a question.
Lacy Boling with Paducah Cooperative Ministry says the need for affordable housing is in high.
"There are people in Paducah that don't have stable housing. It’s not a big city problem. It’s an issue that we need to take care of quickly," said Boling.
Boling said if developers would step in and ask them about the need, they could help more people.
"I would definitely encourage them to work with local nonprofits that are experiencing issues getting folks into housing. We had 25 inquiries over the last month alone, just ‘Where can I go? Where can I live? Where is somewhere I can afford to live?’" said Boling.
PCM's transition shelter is often so full it gets backlogged.
"I think if we want to look at Paducah growing and McCracken County growing, we have to be able to provide affordable housing to folks that are looking to come in to Paducah right now. They'll go out of town looking for affordable housing."
While people are living in Paducah Cooperative Ministry's transition home, they are provided with financial literacy training. They're given information on how to save and which apartments are affordable to them.
Some of the new developments are located on New Holt Road and Hansen Road in Paducah, as well as on Kentucky Dam Road in Reidland.
We were unable to find out the set rent prices of those new apartments.