ILLINOIS— A new proposed bill in Illinois would require all CBD products sold in the state to meet testing requirements by the state Department of Agriculture.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Deerfield, introduced the bill Oct. 2. Morgan says the legislation would help ensure that CBD products are safe for use.
The new legislation would make sure the generally unregulated products are safe.
CBD is a cannabis extract that does not cause a high and can be used to relieve anxiety.
Coco Meers is the co-founder of Chicago-based CBD company Equilibria. Meers says some CBD products could contain harmful pesticides or heavy metals and may not actually contain the promised amount of CBD.
If the bill is passed, any unregulated product would be removed from shelves. Morgan says non-compliance laws could start at $1,000.