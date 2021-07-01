SPRINGFIELD, IL– July 1 marks one of several days during the year in which new state laws go into effect. Additionally, it marks the beginning of the states new fiscal year, which means the states new budget takes effect.
Several new laws that go into effect today could have an impact on Illinoisans across the state.
Some of the new laws include:
Gas tax
The price of each gallon of gas will increase by .5 cents. The motor fuel tax rate was previously set at 38.7 cents per gallon, but will jump to 39.2 for the rest of the year. Gov. J.B Pritzker signed the bill to increase the gas tax in 2019, with the hopes of raising funds for state infrastructure projects.
Mail in voting:
Changes in voting caused by the pandemic, such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off, will now be permanent features of future state and federal elections.
Student-athlete compensation
Senate Bill 2338, the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, allows student-athletes to be compensated not by their schools for their athletics, but instead gives them the right to make their own deals in areas like marketing. The bill essentially allows student-athletes to get paid for things like endorsement and promotion deals.
Drivers license suspensions
Illinois will no longer suspend drivers licenses for those who cannot afford to pay tickets or fines. For example, failing to pay traffic tickets, red light camera tickets or parking tickets will not result in in a license suspension.
School data disclosure
Every school in Illinois must now post an explanation of the data the school collects, maintains or discloses to any person, entity or agency on the schools website. They must also disclose any breach of information that impacts 10% of the school's enrollment.