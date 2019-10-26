MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— EDIT: The contraband was found on the inmate, not inside of the inmate. Jailer David Knight clarified that the items were found wrapped around the inmate under his clothes.
A new x-ray image has been released of an inmate at McCracken County Jail.
The inmate snuck a cellphone and a charger into the jail.
The body scanner at McCracken County Jail revealed the contraband.
Jailer David Knight says the contraband was originally brought into the jail by now former deputy jailer Raheem Tenner. The inmate pictured in the x-ray is Joerin Casey.
Tenner had been smuggling tobacco products, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones, and other items into the jail to inmates for the past month.
Knight said in a statement "Since the body scanner was installed in May 2019 it has resulted in several felony charges including drug and contraband chargers. The staff operating this tool are to be commended in their diligence with recovering contraband. This has definitely added to the safety and security of the jail and potentially saved lives."