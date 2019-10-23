CARBONDALE, IL — A Southern Illinois community is leveling the playing field by building a new, inclusive playground in town. The Kiwanis Club in Carbondale is raising $120,000 for the project.
"Overall, we are becoming more aware that different people have different needs," said parent and Kiwanis member Stephanie Brown.
Times are changing, and voices formerly forgotten or stifled are speaking louder than ever. Some of those voices come from people with different abilities.
"Too often we find that playground equipment for kids with special needs are separated out. We don't feel that fits our definition of all-inclusive," said Kiwanis Club Secretary Mike Haake.
The new playground will replace the current playground equipment at Lenus Turley Park. The old playground equipment will be moved to another park.
Brown knows all about the stresses of taking a child with additional needs to the playground. She has three children. Her son Mason has autism.
"Let's say you're a parent with an additional-needs child, but you also have a typical developing child. So, you go to the playground. Is it really fair that your child that doesn't have additional needs can access all of the equipment, but the child with additional needs has to sit out and watch?" said Brown.
Brown said this is more than about playtime. It's about teaching all people that their life has value.
"With our social-emotional learning that's taking place, when you feel accepted and you belong, you get that self-confidence that says 'I can do this. I matter. I'm important,'" said Brown.
As more places become inclusive for people with all abilities, Brown is excited to see what the future has in store for her child.
They hope to break ground on the first phase of the project next spring. So far, Kiwanis has raised about $50,000 for the project. If you would like to donate, you can send checks to: Kiwanis Club of Carbondale P.O. Box 3095,
Carbondale, Illinois 62901,