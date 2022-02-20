Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain is forecast to fall on already saturated ground across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Rainfall in excess of two inches is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&