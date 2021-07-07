FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police is launching a new team dedicated to the investigation of sexual assaults, backed by $1.5 million from federal grants.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new KSP Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Wednesday with KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett.
“For four years as attorney general, I fought to seek justice for victims of violent sexual crimes. We funded upgrades to the KSP Crime Lab, established the Cold Case Unit and worked to make sure the SAFE kit backlog never happens again,” Beshear said. “This new funding allows us to continue this important work by ensuring investigators are able to analyze cases and ultimately help identify more offenders and link serial predators.”
The $1.5 million comes from the U.S. Department of Justice. The team will focus on investigating and identifying sexual offenders, Beshear's office said, and KSP’s Victim Advocate Support Services also will help victims throughout the investigative and legal justice process.
“Through the support and authority of KSP’s statewide jurisdiction, the SAKI Investigative Team will be able to maximize resources and provide victim-centered services to survivors,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. “The team will work diligently to move cases from notification to conviction.”
Burnett said Kentucky has made "outstanding progress" in testing backlogged sexual assault forensic evidence kits and closing previously unsolved cases "due to the tireless efforts of several state and local officials who were instrumental in changing the culture around the investigation and prosecution of sexual assaults."
"KSP is honored to join in the state’s response, and I promise that our investigators will be informed, effective and compassionate toward sexual assault victims and help them as they work to truly heal, recover and restore their lives stronger than ever before,” Burnett said.