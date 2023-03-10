PADUCAH — Local nonprofit organizations in Kentucky are finding themselves in a tough spot right now. Some are being forced to cancel fundraisers to avoid paying sales tax. Meanwhile, many other nonprofits and donors are not aware of the issue.
House Bill 8 passed during the previous regular legislative session and went into effect at the start of 2023. It adds sales tax to things like web design, marketing and social event planning. Normally, nonprofits are exempt from paying Kentucky’s 6% sales tax, but that is not the case when it involves fundraisers hosted by nonprofits.
Nonprofits can have two fundraising events, but after the second event, they must pay the sales tax. The Friends of the McCracken County Library group normally has four book sales per year.
The group has two large book sales and two small ones, and all proceeds go to the McCracken County Public Library and its needs. Now, organizers say the group has to cut two of its events to avoid the sales tax.
The group has been active for 31 years, during which it has raised $345,000 for the library. Members of the public donate books at the McCracken County Library, and the Friends sort and resell them.
Friends of the McCracken County Library Vice President Paula Franklin says the tax law change is going to hurt the organization.
"If we have more than two sales of anything per year, we have to go back and pay 6% sales tax on that, so what are we doing, we're going to have to eliminate both of our small sales," said Franklin.
At the small book sales, the group normally raises around $2,000. Last year, from all four book sales, the nonprofit raised around $27,000. Franklin expressed that she was troubled by this new obstacle.
"It's upsetting. It's upsetting, and there's so much uncertainty," said Franklin.
The group gives the library two checks a year to be spent where needed, but now the amount written on those checks may look different.
"We don't know if we are going to be able to maintain our gifts to the library, at least the amount we have been giving," said Franklin.
The Friends have had to cancel their April book sale, but the group is having one in June.
That sale is set for June 9-10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah. Community members can also continue to donate books at the McCracken County Library.