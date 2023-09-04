The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a lane restriction on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road, beginning Tuesday, September 5.
According to a news release from KYTC the lane restriction will be in the right southbound lane at the U.S. 45/Lakeview Drive intersection.
All southbound traffic will need to move to the left-hand passing lane in the work zone.
The restriction will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will be up around the clock until Friday, September 8. The restriction will allow crews to work on some major upgrades to the intersection.
KYTC is recommending drivers to take an alternate route during peak travel times in order to avoid traffic delays.
This work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.