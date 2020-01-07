CARBONDALE, IL — Illinois is the latest state to eliminate the statute of limitations for sex crimes. Jan. 1, a new law went into effect removing time limits prosecutors have to bring charges.
The law is key for sex crimes survivors who sometimes spoke up about their assault, only to learn that the statute of limitations had passed.
The Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network reports that every 73 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in America. Many survivors don't report it. Before the New Year, survivors only had three years to make a police report and 10 years to press charges. For many survivors, that wasn't long enough.
"There's always, 'Why didn't you come forward sooner?' If everyone learned more about traumatic memory and how it's held in the brain and how things can be repressed, I think it wouldn't be as much as a stigma. Memories can resurface later," said Prevention Educator Rachel Brenningmeyer with the Women's Center in Carbondale.
Illinois eliminated the statute of limitations for sex crimes, giving more people the opportunity to report those crimes. Brenningmeyer said this is a victory.
"We don't have to turn people away now. We don't have to say, 'I'm sorry, I can't help you.' We can say, 'Yes, we can get you the justice that you need and that you deserve,'" said Brenningmeyer.
Domestic Violence Child Counselor Rose Berkman-Capps has gone to court with survivors. She said the law will help get abusers off the street.
"People who do commit these acts tend to be repeat offenders. It has the potential to impact families and future survivors and victims, to prevent them from being victims," said Berkman-Capps.
Illinois is the 8th state to eliminate the statute of limitations for sex crimes. The Women's Center hopes more states will get on board. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sex crime visit thewomensctr.org.
To further educate the community, the Women's Center is hosting a performance of "The Vagina Monologues" on Feb. 5 at the Varsity Theater in Carbondale. The play is a celebration of female sexuality and women's stories of intimacy, vulnerability and sexual self-discovery.