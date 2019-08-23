Watch again

CARBONDALE, IL — Some teachers will be getting a pay raise soon.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that will raise the minimum salary for Illinois teachers to $40,000 over the next four years. The current minimum salary for teachers ranges from $9,000 to $11,000.

It's the second week of classes at Lewis Elementary, and teachers are starting off the year with good news. A minimum salary increase is on the horizon, and teacher and Carbondale Education Association President Melissa Norman said this is a great step in the right direction.

"We have to do something to attract individuals to the teaching profession," said Norman.

Norman's been teaching for 20 years. When she started, she was making a little over $20,000. She said it was hard then and would be harder now. "Teachers have to spend a lot of money out of pocket. I found myself buying school supplies and paying for things out of pocket, not to mention student loan debt. I think even today that is a struggle for everyone entering the profession — all of the money we spend out of pocket," said Norman.

Illinois Education Association spokeswoman Bridget Shanahan said it's about more than the money.

"This truly is about valuing and respecting the teaching profession. It's becoming difficult for our school district to not only attract but retain those quality educators, because there simply aren't enough good teachers to go around here in Illinois," said Shanahan. There's a lot more work to be done.