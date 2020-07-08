FRANKFORT, KY — Changes are on the way in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to announce new mandatory COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, and next week, a number of new laws approved by the General Assembly will go into effect.
Here's a look at some of the new laws coming to Kentucky. The laws all go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.
Voter photo ID bill
The voter photo ID bill became law in April when Beshear's veto was overridden by legislators. The new law will require voters to present a photo ID at the polls, starting with the November election. If a voter does not have a photo ID, they will be able to show another form of ID, but they will have to affirm under the penalty of perjury that they are qualified to vote. The new law also allows poll workers to vouch for a voter they know, if the voter doesn't have their ID with them.
Additionally, voters who request mail-in absentee will have to include a copy of their photo ID with their ballot, or they will have to complete an affirmation that they are qualified to vote.
As part of the new law, the state will provide free state-issued ID cards for people who are at least 18 years old who don't have driver’s licenses.
Reporting animal abuse
This new law, which went through the state legislatures as Senate Bill 21, will allow veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse to authorities. Current state law prohibits veterinarians from reporting abuse of animals under their care unless they have permission from the animal’s owner, or if the veterinarian is compelled to do so under a court order.
Human trafficking and sex offenders
Starting next week, a national anti-human trafficking hotline number will be advertised in airports, truck stops, train stations and bus stations throughout the state. Currently, posters with the hotline number are only required in rest areas. The bill also adds specific human trafficking offenses to the definition of a sex crime in Kentucky, which lawmakers say closes a loophole in the state sex offender registry.
And, in a separate law going into effect, sex offenders will be prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of any publicly leased playground. The law is meant to clarify a law already in place that prohibits sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of public parks.
Home delivery of alcohol
Kentucky distillers, wineries and breweries will be allowed to ship directly to consumers, in and out of Kentucky, with some regulations. Direct-to-consumer shipments will be limited to 10 liters of distilled spirits, 10 cases of wine and 10 cases of malt beverages per month. Packages of alcohol will have to be clearly labeled, and they must be signed for by someone age 21 or older. There is an exception, however. Companies will not be allowed to ship alcohol to dry counties and cities.
Mental health
Several laws relating to mental health care will go into effect Wednesday, including:
— One new law going into effect establishes the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council, which will oversee efforts to promote awareness of and education about eating disorders, and to develop and implement prevention and research programs.
— Another law will establish the Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training Program. The program's goal will be to train professionals and other members of the public to recognize and help people with mental health or substance abuse problems.
— A bill signed into law by the governor in early March will amend Tim’s Law, which passed in 2017. The law, which the Legislative Research Commission says has rarely been used in Kentucky courts, allows judges to order assisted outpatient treatment for people who were involuntarily hospitalized at least twice in the past 12 months. The amendment that goes into effect Wednesday will extend that time frame to 24 months.
— Another new law regarding mental health will affect Kentucky students starting Aug. 1. Under the measure, student IDs for middle school, high school and college students in the commonwealth will be required to list contacts for national crisis hotlines specializing in domestic violence, sexual assault and suicide prevention.