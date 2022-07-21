PADUCAH — Several bills signed into law in Kentucky will impact your children when they return to the classroom next month.
The new laws concern mental health services, school breakfasts and school resource officers.
McCracken County Public Schools won't have to adjust much.
District leaders told Local 6 there are already systems in place that will help seamlessly integrate the new laws.
Throughout the state, Kentucky school systems are incorporating House and Senate bills that were signed into laws.
House Bill 44 allows school boards to excuse absences connected to a student’s mental health care.
McCracken County Public Schools already has a five-day absence policy, which allows parents to give reasons for absences on behalf of the student.
"We also understand that there are things that come up, and you know, whether it be a mental health issue, a family issue, we recognize that. So, you know, we want to provide assistance for our families in doing that," McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said.
House Bill 63 states that school districts should place a school resource officer at each school by Aug. 1.
McCracken County currently has 11 campuses and nine SROs.
They're looking for people who are available to fill those remaining SRO positions.
"It becomes a matter of, you know, having the capacity or the personnel and the people who are trained and certified to do that job available and willing," said Carter.
Senate Bill 151 requires schools in the Federal School Breakfast Program to give students up to 15 minutes to eat breakfast during times of instruction.
McCracken County already does that, as well.
"It's legislation that we're already practicing, we're already doing anyway, so we don't have to change any behavior or any habits," said Carter.
The goal of House Bill 63 is to prevent school shootings.
House Bill 44 had bipartisan support.