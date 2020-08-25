MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- It may be boarded up. But it's a place of many memories, and neighbors want to give it new life.
They want to turn the old Farley Elementary School building into a community center for people of all ages.
"We envision some outdoor activities, activities for all residents, and also things like a community kitchen, a place for people to have support groups, a place for programs for at risk youth," said Farley resident Jessica Lambert.
Lambert is also the board president of Farley-Southside Community Development Inc., a nonprofit that is working toward that goal. According to the group's website, other possibilities for the proposed community center include a computer lab, playground, splash pad, outdoor fitness equipment and community garden. There could also be resources for immigrant families to learn English.
Lambert said she has close ties with Farley Elementary School. She, her husband, and two of their children were all students there. But, the school closed in 2015.
"It's so sad. It's very sad for a lot of people in the community," Lambert said. "Farley was very much a big part of the community. A lot of community members would come out for the fall festivals."
Lambert said the unused property has since become a destination for at-risk youth. She hopes turning the building into a community center can provide a better alternative for them.
The McCracken County School District still owns the building. So Lambert said her group needs to negotiate with the school board to acquire it.
"The past couple of months, they've been kind of preoccupied with getting school started under what guidelines and how to do that. So it may take a little bit longer to get that rolling," said Lambert. "We've opened the dialogue but we haven't really been able to go past that."
Lambert hopes talks will resume in the near future.
"Once they can get kids back in school and see what's going to happen after fall break, then they can kind of ease up and begin to focus on some other things," she said.
Lambert said prior to forming her nonprofit in the summer, she created a petition to see how many people would be interested in turning the old school building into a community center. She said the petition received about 500 signatures.
"I'm very optimistic. A lot of people support it. Even people within Paducah, they very much support it," said Lambert. "So I think if we can all rally behind it and can get some negotiation rolling and things like that, we can get it done."
Lambert said Farley-Southside Community Development is waiting to be approved for 501(c)(3) status. The group continues to gather feedback from the community.
"Once the building is purchased, we will begin renovation with funding from the community and foundation grants," the group's website says.
Lambert said Farley-Southside Community Development will also take on other projects to improve the community. The group's board is made up of parents, teachers and other professionals.
For more information, visit www.farleysouthside.org.