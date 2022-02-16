MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The unity design on the water tower near exit 16 on Interstate 24 in McCracken County is visible even at night now, thanks to some new lighting.
The goal of the message is to counter the message of a large Confederate flag on private land that's visible to thousands of people driving on I-24.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer tells Local 6 the lights were installed two days ago.
He also said money donated to the unity project was used to buy the lights.
Clymer said no taxpayer dollars went towards the project.