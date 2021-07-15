MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– In a letter sent to parents, the McCracken County School District announced the new Lone Oak Middle School Building would not be completed by the first day of school on Thursday, August 5.
Students will instead return to the old middle school until the new building is complete. An updated final completion date has not been announced.
The $38.7 million project was approved in 2019. Initially, it was expected to be completed by December 2020. In February 2020 it was delayed again and a tentative completion date was set for February 2021.