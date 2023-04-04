NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO — A fire and death investigation is still underway in New Madrid County, Missouri after charred human remains were found in a burned truck Sunday morning.
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department told Local 6 Tuesday no foul play was suspected after an autopsy was completed on the man, who they say was local to the area.
According to a previous release about the incident, the NMCSD responded early Sunday morning to a caller reporting a truck fire in a field. Responders discovered the man's remains inside the truck.
The SEMO Major Case Squad completed numerous interviews about the incident and Fire Marshalls analyzed the scene, the release explained.
Deputies have not yet released the man's name.
