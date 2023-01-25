NEW MADRID, MO —A New Madrid County student was detained after reportedly making a "threatening social media post," the New Madrid County R1 School District announced on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Sam Duncan, school officials were alerted to the threatening post around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The threat was reportedly directed towards NMCC High School staff members and had begun circulating online.
The district says a student was detained and arrested at 7:47 a.m., with charges against them reportedly pending.
No weapon was involved, the post clarifies.
Duncan says everyone cooperated and worked quickly to resolve the issue.