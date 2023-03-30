CARIO,IL — A major development plan underway in Cairo, Illinois, aims to bring with it growth and economic development. The city has partnered with Blounts and Moore LLC to build a marijuana dispensary on Kessler Road near the exit 1 ramp for Interstate 57.
City leaders say they expect it to generate an estimated $30,000 in new sales tax revenue per month in Cairo. Leaders say the development will create 20 to 25 jobs for the community.
Wages for these positions will range from $19 to $30 an hour with full health and welfare benefits. Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson says construction will be done by local company Russell Construction. He says the project will be a win-win situation for Cairo and Alexander County.
Leaders are on a mission to restore Cairo.
"It was a real busy town, I tell you. We even had franchises around here in town growing up, which are gone now, but we had it. You name it, we pretty much had here," says Simpson.
Simpson was raised in Cairo, and he says now that he is mayor his goal is to give back to his community.
"I'm going to rebuild the stage. When I got into the office of mayor, things were in real rough shape, and a lot of hard work and determination there. It's coming back up," he says.
The 1.5 acres of land may not look like much now, but Simpson says in time there'll be a 3,200-square-foot building that will bring revenue into the city of Cairo.
That building will be the Blounts and Moore LLC marijuana dispensary.
"The ladies of Blounts and Moore, with their investment in the city of Cairo, they're dedicated to help us out and make sure this community grows," says Simpson.
He is sure that the dispensary will not only create jobs but will also create future opportunities in the community.
"Because of this one business coming here, it would be like spin-offs from them that will come and that will employ more people and get more folks good paying jobs with benefits," says Simpson.
Those are all opportunities he says the community can't wait for.
"I mean you've got folks ready to start working already, you know, and like 'When can I get application?' I said that'll happen there. Everything will be known at the proper time, you know, but it's a lot of folks excited about it like myself," he says.