MAYFIELD, KY — A community in the Local 6 area is starting a nonprofit to ensure children of color are on the right track for their future.
It's called the Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center, and it received its 501(c)(3) license this week.
Community member Crystal Fox is the president of the nonprofit. She teamed up with Mayfield City Councilman Derrick Parrot and his wife, Ashley Parrot, to bring the nonprofit to life.
"Its purpose is to focus on our minority students in our school district, to help give them and empower them, and enrich them to become successful members of society after graduation," said Fox.
It is geared toward students of color from the fourth- to 12th-grades in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The center is officially a nonprofit with a board.
Fox said it is important to start early, with options for every student.
"Most people push education, but we know that education on that next level is not for everybody," said Fox. "So those kids that don't enjoy school and don't want to go to the next level of education, they should have opportunities."
Parrot is the vice president. He is also a middle school basketball and football coach.
"Being a coach, I see a lot of children that does extremely well, you know, on the football, on the basketball court, but they struggle in the classroom," said Parrott.
He said there are student athletes who are doing well. He just wants to make sure there is an extra resource for students. "I think it's important that we also help kids understand that, you know, you have to put education before recreation," Parrott said.
The nonprofit is just getting its feet off the ground. The next step for the group is finding and buying a building for the enrichment center.
Organizers are asking the community for support in securing the future of these local children.
A Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center account is set up at FNB Bank in Mayfield, Paducah and other local cities. You can also reach out to board members or make a donation via the nonprofit's website.