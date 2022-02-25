MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Multicultural awareness is playing a bigger role in our schools. Friday, McCracken County High School's new African American Leadership Club spoke to students in honor of Black History Month.
Students organized an event that included a culture musical, poems from Black leaders, performances from the fine arts department and a discussion on the past and present state of Black health and wellness.
"With a lot of the racial issues that are going on in the world, it helps to educate everybody," said club president Zoey Houston. "It's not just for African American kids but everybody. We want everybody to feel welcome. I hope that people can see there's a lot of things to be proud of in our culture and history."
Club advisors say right now is an important time in our history to break down barriers and learn about each other.
"One day you might be working with a number of people that might not look like you or act like you, talk like you, and we try to emphasize that, because the more you can get along with people in any environment you navigate, that will be critical," said teacher David Dobbins. "These are the moments that determine how successful you become."
Students say while the club is new, it's already helping them build better relationships and start conversations with classmates who have backgrounds different than their own.
"I feel like they are asking more questions about African American culture, and I also feel like it's helping them know we are and aren't the same," said Quinatious Bailey. "We have similarities and differences. I just want them to remember that it’s not all bad stuff that comes with African American history. A lot of times you hear about slavery, but I also want them to learn about the good side, the hair types, the ways we dress, all that. One thing that makes me proud is the confidence. I feel we have a lot of confidence in the way we carry ourselves."
Club members hope their classmates are moved and inspired by what they saw and heard.
"I hope they will want to learn more learn more," said Esley Cornelius. "I hope they want to explore Black culture and continue to spread it."
The African American leadership club is open to students of all races and backgrounds.
African American students make up about 5% of the students at McCracken County High School.
The school took steps to promote a more diverse curriculum in the spring of last year by appointing Stacy Thomas as Community Outreach and Diversity Coordinator.
Miriam Slatter-Hall from Mercy Health served as the guest speaker.