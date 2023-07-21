PADUCAH — Summer break is coming to an end, and thousands of local students are gearing up to go back to school. They aren't the only ones preparing for a new year.
Josh Hunt is stepping into his role as McCracken County Schools superintendent. He comes from Christian County, where he's already had 22 years of experience in education.
Like his students, Hunt is looking forward to a fresh start.
“I’m very excited for the school year. We have a great system, and it’s been a very welcoming place," Hunt said Thursday following his first school board meeting as superintendent. "It’s a great place for students, and I said tonight, it’s a great place to bring your kids, a great place to work and I’m really looking forward being a part of things."
Hunt said he has two kids in McCracken County Schools, and his wife is a teacher, too. "We're all education. All in," he said.
The superintendent said keeping students safe is his top priority.
"I think that’s what parents want, and that’s what they send their kids to school on a daily basis for: first and foremost to be safe, secondly to receive a high quality education," he said. That includes making sure educators and other staff members have the tools and resources they need to operate effectively.
Hunt said it's time to start examining what the district needs to do differently. While he said he doesn't want to change things completely, he acknowledged there are "always areas to grow," and said the district is working to identify those. He said the district has been welcoming to his ideas, and he's looking forward to working with folks who embrace doing what's in the best interest of the students.
Hunt said quality education may not look the same for every student, because each person is different. Ultimately, he said his goal is to ensure each student has the confidence they need to become a life-long learner. Not only does that include comprehensive education in core subjects, but social opportunities as well.
"I’m proud to be a part of a culture here that embraces opportunities for all of our students," Hunt said.
The first day of school for McCracken County students is Aug. 7.