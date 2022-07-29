MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and Sheriff Matt Carter are retiring. Friday marked their last days running their departments for the county. Deputy County Clerk Jamie Huskey will replace Griggs, and Chief Deputy Ryan Norman will serve as the county's next sheriff.
Huskey and Norman were sworn in Friday evening by McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer. With their hands on the Bible, the two promise to uphold their duties to McCracken County. For Huskey, it means gearing up for an election that's a little more than four months away, and leaning on her staff for help.
"The staff is amazing," Huskey said. "The staff is what's going to pull me through every situation that we have. They're staff that I can rely on."
Norman is eager to meet the goals he promised during his campaign.
"We're going to go after the drug traffickers. But the people that have fallen to substance abuse disorder, we're going to try to help and keep them out of the court system, because it's going to help the community, it's going to help them, and it's going to tie up less resources within the courthouse and the sheriff's office," Norman said.
With their first days on the job fast approaching, Norman and Huskey are thankful for what they've learned from their old bosses.
"Tell the truth. The honesty and integrity of our office is huge," Huskey said. "Our office has a good name, and I want to keep that."
"As a leader I may see something, but a patrol deputy may see something different," Norman said. "So I value feedback from them on, 'Hey, this is what we're seeing. This is what we need to get our job done and better serve.' That's the first step is being open to that."
Huskey has been working in the clerk's office since 1995. Norman started off as a deputy with the sheriff's department in 2009.