PRINCETON, KY — A new meat processing facility is set to create 83 jobs in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
Porter Road is opening its new USDA-approved facility in Princeton. The 28,000-square-foot facility is on Masonic Drive.
The jobs will have multiple wage levels, with roles including production staff, such as butchers, packaging and shipping positions. Beshear's office says the company also expects an increase in administrative and management positions, as well as maintenance roles.
Beshear's office says the facility's opening follows $10 million invested in Porter Road through Series A fundraising earlier this year, and company leaders expect Porter Road to invest about $12 million into local, pasture-based agriculture over the next 12 months.
The company already employs 42 people in Caldwell County.
“Just over a year ago, we announced Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. would locate a new meat processing operation in Princeton, and I am thrilled the facility is now operational and creating quality job opportunities for residents in the area,” Beshear said. “Our food, beverage and agritech sector is at the center of our efforts to create an economy that works for everyone, and the industry’s rapid growth is evidence that we are on the right path for sustained success.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Caldwell County Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity today to join Porter Road for the opening of the company’s Princeton processing facility,” Coleman said. “Agritech continues to be a driving force behind our economy’s recovery, and companies like Porter Road are creating a foundation for continued growth well into the future. Congratulations to the company, Caldwell County and the surrounding region on the opening of this new operation.”
For more information on Porter Road Butcher Meat Co., visit PorterRoad.com.