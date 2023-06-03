(KOB) — Cocaine is a topping you don’t want to find on your summer hot dog, but that’s exactly what happened to one New Mexico woman who says she found a small bag of the drug when she bit into her frank.
Police say Celine Gonzales got that surprise Tuesday.
She got the hot dog at Sonic in Española on South Riverside, took a bite, and realized she’d bitten down on a small plastic bag filled with a white powder, officers say.
Police claim testing confirmed it’s a gram of cocaine.
In their report, officers say Gonzales spit out the bag, but didn’t say whether she ingested any of the drug.
Word has already spread around the town, but the Sonic is still open.
Police say the cook is responsible.
They charged David Salazar with cocaine possession, which is a felony.
Police say they watched surveillance video from inside the Sonic and claim after making Gonzales’ food, Salazar looks like he’s “frantically searching for something he lost.”
Officers say he admitted to them that it was his cocaine. He says he bought it from someone in the Sonic parking lot.