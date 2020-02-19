MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- New mile marker signs will be installed along a portion of westbound Interstate 24 near Paducah on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a sign crew will be working along the westbound shoulder from the 8 mile marker to the 1 mile marker.
They will be installing new mile marker signs every 2/10ths of a mile.
The new signs are larger and will help drivers more accurately report their location when they have an emergency.
Westbound I-24 drivers should be on alert for shoulder closures and possible lane restrictions as the signs are being installed.