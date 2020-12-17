SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinoisans are ringing in the New Year with another increase in minimum wage — making it $11 an hour.
The Illinois Department of Labor says you should watch your paycheck in the new year to make sure time worked in 2021 is paid with the new rate.
This wage increase comes after Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation into law in 2019 to steadily raise minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2025.
Minimum wage earners received two pay increases this year, with the rate going to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, followed by an increase to $10 an hour on July 1.
The legislation Pritzker signed will continue to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour each Jan. 1 until it reaches $15 in 2025.
“We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their pay checks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “While we fully expect employers will pay the new wage, we also want workers to be aware of the change.”
Before the changes on Jan 1, the last time Illinois' minimum wage increased was more than a decade ago in 2010, when the rate was raised to $8.25, according to the Illinois Department of Labor
The Department of Labor says the new law keep provisions for employees to count gratuities to offset wages for workers who regularly earn tips, such as food servers. Tipped employees may be paid 60% of the hourly minimum wage, but must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips or the employer must pay the difference.
However, workers who are under 18 years of age and work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $8.50 an hour starting Jan 1. The labor department says the youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by 2025.
Currently, Cook County has a higher minimum wage than the state, sitting at $13 an hour, and the minimum wage in Chicago is $13.50 an hour for small employers (businesses with 4 - 20 employees) and $14 an hour for large employers (businesses with 21 or more employees).
The state's Department of Labor says a recent study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute at the University of Illinois shows that more than 1.4 million adult hourly workers in the state make less than $15 an hour.
The labor department says all employers in the state are required to post the "You Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws" in a visible location on the job site where notices to employees are customarily posted. The color poster, which also covers other labor laws in the state, can be found in English and Spanish, by clicking here.
Employees with problems regarding the minimum wage can file a complain with IDOL by clicking here or calling 312-793-2800.
The new minimum wage rates are as follows:
- 1-1-2021: $11.00
- 1-1-2022: $12.00
- 1-1-2023: $13.00
- 1-1-2024: $14.00
- 1-1-2025: $15.00