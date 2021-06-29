JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that could keep the identity of lottery winners secret.
The bill signed Tuesday makes it a misdemeanor crime for Missouri Lottery officials or contractors to release the name, address or any identifying information about anyone who wins the lottery, unless the winner asks to be publicized. The lottery commission must have written permission from the winner before publishing the winner's name.
The new law will take effect Aug. 28. It will reverse the lottery's current policy of publicizing winners' names, the amount they won, the game they played and the retail location that sold the winning ticket.
Lottery officials say publicity about winners helps drive ticket sales.
Most states publicize their lottery winners. But certain prizewinners in Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Texas can choose to remain anonymous, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.