CALVERT CITY, KY — Do you love hiking or biking? A new three-mile trail just opened up in Calvert City, Kentucky.
City leaders and members of the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new beginner-level, multi-use trail — called the Moneymaker Trail — with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The trail is named after Calvert City residents Steve and D’Ache Moneymaker, because the city says they played a significant role in designing and building the trail.
In a news release about the ribbon cutting, the city says the trail project was initiated after the International Mountain Biking Association completed a feasibility study in 2019. When the association conducted in-person interviews during the study, the local high school mountain bike team shared that they felt there was a need for beginner trails in the region. The city says it had 25 acres available next to the Doctor's Park complex, which is a park north of East 5th Avenue behind the Calvert City Civic Center and Calvert City Hall.
The city says the trail was developed on that 25 acres by local skilled trail builders and a little bit of help from Calvert City Public Works. The trail is now a little more than 3.25 miles in length, with plans to create an access path from Calvert Elementary School so students can easily use it.
The city is encouraging bike riders, runners and walkers to get out on the trail to help break it in. The city also says challenges will be set up through the Strava app, to create some friendly competition on the trail.